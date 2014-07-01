FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian economic growth too low - central bank
July 1, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russian economic growth too low - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 1 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Russia is too low and is putting the country in a difficult situation, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.

“Even 1 percent is very little,” Nabiullina said. “This means that the quality of our economic growth will only just be in positive territory.”

The central bank estimates gross domestic product growth at 0.4 percent this year.

“We can revise it up if there are (positive) corresponding signs, indicators, but I do not think that growth in 2014 will be significantly higher (than 0.4 percent), in my view it will be within the limit of 1 percent.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

