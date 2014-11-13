FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian economic growth slows in third quarter as sanctions weigh
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian economic growth slows in third quarter as sanctions weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments, detail throughout)

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s economic growth slowed in the third quarter, falling to 0.7 percent in annual terms from 0.8 percent in the previous quarter, as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis further weakened the economy.

The preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) reading from the Federal Statistics Office was in line with an Economy Ministry estimate at the end of October.

Economists are more pessimistic for Russia’s growth prospects over the next 12 months, however, saying sanctions, tighter monetary policy and lower oil prices could drag Russia’s economy into recession. A lack of foreign investment is also weighing heavily.

In a Reuters poll at the end of October, economists predicted Russia’s GDP would fall 0.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2014, followed by contractions of 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2015 and 0.1 percent in the second.

“The big picture is that Russia’s economy has been stagnant for the best part of a year,” said Liza Ermolenko, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

“In the fourth quarter things are expected to get worse, with domestic demand and investment continuing to slow.” (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.