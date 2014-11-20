FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian deputy minister says 2014 GDP growth may be 0.8 pct - agencies
November 20, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Russian deputy minister says 2014 GDP growth may be 0.8 pct - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product growth could be 0.8 percent in 2014, Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Economy Minister Alexei Vedev as saying on Thursday.

The forecast is above the ministry’s official 2014 growth forecast of 0.5 percent and analysts’ expectations of 0.3 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

“As before I think it could be 0.5 percent and higher, below 1 percent - 0.8 percent perhaps,” Vedev said, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)

