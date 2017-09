MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s first-quarter gross domestic product could fall by less than 1 percent quarter-on-quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, according to an unofficial central bank estimate published on Wednesday.

The central bank also said in an unofficial estimate that first-quarter GDP could fall by 1.7-2.5 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)