Russian Sept GDP up 1.1 pct y/y vs zero in Aug - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy grew by 1.1 percent year-on-year in September, compared with zero growth in the previous month, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Monday.

Alexei Vedev, deputy economy minister, also told reporters that Russia’s economy had grown by 0.8 percent over the first three quarters of the year.

“It seems to us that 0.5 percent (growth) by the end of the year is an achievable goal. Perhaps if circumstances are favourable it (growth) will be even higher,” Vedev said. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)