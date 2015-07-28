FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russian GDP contracts 4.2 pct y/y in June - Econ Ministry
#Corrections News
July 28, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Russian GDP contracts 4.2 pct y/y in June - Econ Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes Monday to Tuesday in para 1)

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product contracted by 4.2 percent in June compared with the same period a year earlier, and by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month in seasonally-adjusted terms, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The GDP contraction was in line with the consensus forecast of analysts polled by Reuters last month.

GDP fell by 4.8 percent year-on-year in May, the Economy Ministry said, citing revised figures.

Russia’s growth prospects deteriorated sharply midway through last year, when an existing slowdown was compounded by Western economic sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and a collapse in the price of oil, the country’s main export earner. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
