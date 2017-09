Russia sees GDP falling 3.9 pct in 2015, rising by 0.7 pct in 2016

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday that his ministry forecast Russia’s gross domestic product would fall by 3.9 percent in 2015 but rise by 0.7 percent in 2016, according to its latest forecasts.

Ulyukayev added to journalists at a briefing in Sochi that his ministry also saw a capital outflow in 2016 of $80 billion. In 2015, his ministry sees industrial output falling by 3.3-3.4 percent, capital investment by 9.9 percent and retail sales by 8.1 percent. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)