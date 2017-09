MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product declined by 3.7 percent in 2015, the state statistics service said on Tuesday, confirming its preliminary estimate published on Jan. 25.

Russia is struggling to dig itself out of recession at a time when the price of oil, its main export, has seen a renewed plunge and as concerns about the global economy intensify. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)