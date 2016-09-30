FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia may give state companies leeway on paying dividends to state: TASS
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 30, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Russia may give state companies leeway on paying dividends to state: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's economy ministry has proposed exceptions for state-owned companies that have been told to spend 50 percent of their profits on dividend payouts to the government, TASS news agency reported on Friday.

The government said in April that companies including natural gas giant Gazprom, diamond producer Alrosa, oil companies Bashneft and Zarubezhneft, and RusHydro, Sovkomflot, Transneft and Rosneftegaz must follow the policy in 2016.

The finance ministry has since proposed extending the order over the next three years. But some companies, such as Gazprom, have managed to pay less than ordered on dividends this year.

"We believe that there could be certain exceptions," TASS quoted Nikolai Podguzov, a deputy economy minister, as saying.

"We see that the government takes individual decisions on dividends for a series of companies, depending on their investment programmes." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.