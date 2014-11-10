FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says China, Russia to settle more trade in yuan
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says China, Russia to settle more trade in yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China intend to increase the amount of trade that is settled in yuan, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday as he ruled out capital controls for Russia.

Speaking at an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing, Putin vowed to keep Russia’s foreign debt level below 15 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

He also said Russia planned to use part of its “sovereign reserves” to improve access to loans to draw foreign investment. He did not elaborate.

“There will be no increase of sovereign debt,” Putin said. “We are planning to keep it at a safe, manageable level of below 15 percent of GDP.” (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.