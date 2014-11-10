Putin says China, Russia to settle more trade in yuan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China intend to increase the amount of trade that is settled in yuan, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday as he ruled out capital controls for Russia.

Speaking at an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing, Putin vowed to keep Russia’s foreign debt level below 15 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

He also said Russia planned to use part of its “sovereign reserves” to improve access to loans to draw foreign investment. He did not elaborate.

“There will be no increase of sovereign debt,” Putin said. “We are planning to keep it at a safe, manageable level of below 15 percent of GDP.” (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)