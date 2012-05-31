FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Reuters May Russian economy, rouble poll
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Reuters May Russian economy, rouble poll

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly Reuters
poll of 17 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.	
    For a story on poll click on. 	
 INDICATOR                              MEDIAN   MEAN    MIN     MAX    YR AGO
 CPI                 m/m          May    0.5     0.5     0.4     0.5     0.5
 CPI                 y/y         2012    6.5     6.6     5.9     7.5     6.1
 CPI                 y/y         Q212    3.9     3.9     3.7     4.0     N/A
 PPI                 m/m          May    1.1     1.3     -0.7    5.2     1.1
 PPI                 y/y         2012    9.4     9.7     7.0     12.5     12
 Industry output     y/y          May    2.0     1.7     -0.5    3.0     4.1
 Industry output     y/y         2012    3.5     3.6     2.5     5.0     4.7
 Industry output     y/y         Q212    2.5     2.6     1.1     4.4     4.8
 Retail sales        y/y          May    6.2     6.3     5.6     7.3     5.8
 Retail sales        y/y         2012    5.5     5.5     4.5     6.5     7.0
 Capital investment  y/y          May    5.8     4.9     -7.0    8.6     7.4
 Capital investment  y/y         2012    6.3     6.43    3.90    8.9     8.3
 Real wages          y/y          May    9.8     10.2    8.0     14.1    3.5
 Real wages          y/y         2012    4.3     4.8     2.5     9.2     4.2
 Unemployment rate   pct          May    5.6     5.6     5.4     5.7     6.4
 Unemployment rate   pct         2012    6.1     6.2     5.8     7.0     6.6
 Unemployment rate   pct         Q212    5.5     5.6     5.2     6.1     6.6
 GDP                 y/y         2012    3.5     3.6     3.0     5.0     4.3
 GDP                 y/y         Q212    4.0     4.1     3.1     6.0     3.4
 Budget balance      pct GDP     2012    -0.2    -0.1    -1.5    1.6     0.8
 Trade balance       bln$        April   17.9    18.5    14.9    21.0    18.8
 Trade balance       bln$        2012   191.00  183.6   132.8   230.00  198.2
 C/A balance         bln$        2012    93.0    86.0    34.7   119.5    98.8
 Net capital flows   bln$         May    -8.3    -8.1   -11.00  -5.00     -4
 Net capital flows   bln$        2012   -65.00  -64.6   -100.0  -40.0   -80.5
 	
 INTEREST RATES                     MEDIAN  MEAN  MIN   MAX
 C.bank refi rate                                         
                   June              8.00   8.00  7.75  8.00
                   end-Q3 2012       8.00   8.00  7.75  8.00
                   end-Q4 2012       8.00   8.00  7.50  8.25
                   end-Q1 2013       8.00   8.00  7.50  8.25
                   end-Q2 2013       8.00   8.00  7.00  8.50
 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate                         
                   June              5.25   5.25  5.25  5.50
                   end-Q3 2012       5.25   5.25  4.75  5.50
                   end-Q4 2012       5.25   5.25  4.50  5.75
                   end-Q1 2013       5.25   5.25  4.50  5.75
                   end-Q2 2013       5.25   5.25  4.50  5.75
 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate                           
                   June              6.25   6.25  6.25  6.25
                   end-Q3 2012       6.25   6.25  6.00  6.25
                   end-Q4 2012       6.25   6.25  5.75  6.25
                   end-Q1 2013       6.25   6.25  5.75  6.50
                   end-Q2 2013       6.25   6.25  5.50  6.75
 C.bank overnight deposit rate                            
                   June              4.00   4.00  4.00  4.25
                   end-Q3 2012       4.00   4.00  3.75  4.25
                   end-Q4 2012       4.00   4.00  3.50  4.50
                   end-Q1 2013       4.25   4.25  3.50  4.50
                   end-Q2 2013       4.25   4.25  3.50  4.75
    	
 ROUBLE OUTLOOK            MEDIAN  MEAN   HIGH     LOW
 Dlr/rouble                                          
 1-month                   31.25   31.34  30.70   32.40
 3-month                   31.20   31.25  30.00   32.30
 6-month                   31.50   31.41  29.50   33.00
 end-2012                  31.10   31.06  29.00   33.00
 1-year                    30.90   30.64  28.60   31.90
 Euro/rouble                                         
 1-month                   39.68   39.91  38.90   42.10
 3-month                   39.54   39.57  37.00   43.00
 6-month                   39.14   39.60  35.00   44.80
 end-2012                  38.35   38.72  33.44   45.90
 1-year                    39.99   38.69  32.16   42.10
 Basket/rouble                                       
 1-month                   35.25   35.22  34.60   35.89
 3-month                   34.91   35.07  33.15   36.57
 6-month                   35.18   35.00  31.98   37.76
 end-2012                  34.69   34.39  31.00   38.20
 1-year                    35.05   34.26  30.20   35.89
 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BAML, Binbank, Capital Economics, Citi,
Danske, HSBC, ING, J P Morgan, M organ Stanley, Otkritie,  Renaissance Capital,
Rosbank, Sberbank, UBS, UralSib a n d VTB Capital to ok part in the poll.	
    * For individual rouble forecasts please see 	
    For key Russian indicators click here.	
	
 (Compiled by Maya Dyakina, Andrey Ostroukh, Lidia Kelly and Anastasia Gorelova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.