TABLE-Reuters May Russian economy, rouble poll

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 17 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook. For a story on poll click on. INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m May 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.5 CPI y/y 2012 6.5 6.6 5.9 7.5 6.1 CPI y/y Q212 3.9 3.9 3.7 4.0 N/A PPI m/m May 1.1 1.3 -0.7 5.2 1.1 PPI y/y 2012 9.4 9.7 7.0 12.5 12 Industry output y/y May 2.0 1.7 -0.5 3.0 4.1 Industry output y/y 2012 3.5 3.6 2.5 5.0 4.7 Industry output y/y Q212 2.5 2.6 1.1 4.4 4.8 Retail sales y/y May 6.2 6.3 5.6 7.3 5.8 Retail sales y/y 2012 5.5 5.5 4.5 6.5 7.0 Capital investment y/y May 5.8 4.9 -7.0 8.6 7.4 Capital investment y/y 2012 6.3 6.43 3.90 8.9 8.3 Real wages y/y May 9.8 10.2 8.0 14.1 3.5 Real wages y/y 2012 4.3 4.8 2.5 9.2 4.2 Unemployment rate pct May 5.6 5.6 5.4 5.7 6.4 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.1 6.2 5.8 7.0 6.6 Unemployment rate pct Q212 5.5 5.6 5.2 6.1 6.6 GDP y/y 2012 3.5 3.6 3.0 5.0 4.3 GDP y/y Q212 4.0 4.1 3.1 6.0 3.4 Budget balance pct GDP 2012 -0.2 -0.1 -1.5 1.6 0.8 Trade balance bln$ April 17.9 18.5 14.9 21.0 18.8 Trade balance bln$ 2012 191.00 183.6 132.8 230.00 198.2 C/A balance bln$ 2012 93.0 86.0 34.7 119.5 98.8 Net capital flows bln$ May -8.3 -8.1 -11.00 -5.00 -4 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -65.00 -64.6 -100.0 -40.0 -80.5 INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX C.bank refi rate June 8.00 8.00 7.75 8.00 end-Q3 2012 8.00 8.00 7.75 8.00 end-Q4 2012 8.00 8.00 7.50 8.25 end-Q1 2013 8.00 8.00 7.50 8.25 end-Q2 2013 8.00 8.00 7.00 8.50 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate June 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.50 end-Q3 2012 5.25 5.25 4.75 5.50 end-Q4 2012 5.25 5.25 4.50 5.75 end-Q1 2013 5.25 5.25 4.50 5.75 end-Q2 2013 5.25 5.25 4.50 5.75 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate June 6.25 6.25 6.25 6.25 end-Q3 2012 6.25 6.25 6.00 6.25 end-Q4 2012 6.25 6.25 5.75 6.25 end-Q1 2013 6.25 6.25 5.75 6.50 end-Q2 2013 6.25 6.25 5.50 6.75 C.bank overnight deposit rate June 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.25 end-Q3 2012 4.00 4.00 3.75 4.25 end-Q4 2012 4.00 4.00 3.50 4.50 end-Q1 2013 4.25 4.25 3.50 4.50 end-Q2 2013 4.25 4.25 3.50 4.75 ROUBLE OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble 1-month 31.25 31.34 30.70 32.40 3-month 31.20 31.25 30.00 32.30 6-month 31.50 31.41 29.50 33.00 end-2012 31.10 31.06 29.00 33.00 1-year 30.90 30.64 28.60 31.90 Euro/rouble 1-month 39.68 39.91 38.90 42.10 3-month 39.54 39.57 37.00 43.00 6-month 39.14 39.60 35.00 44.80 end-2012 38.35 38.72 33.44 45.90 1-year 39.99 38.69 32.16 42.10 Basket/rouble 1-month 35.25 35.22 34.60 35.89 3-month 34.91 35.07 33.15 36.57 6-month 35.18 35.00 31.98 37.76 end-2012 34.69 34.39 31.00 38.20 1-year 35.05 34.26 30.20 35.89 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BAML, Binbank, Capital Economics, Citi, Danske, HSBC, ING, J P Morgan, M organ Stanley, Otkritie, Renaissance Capital, Rosbank, Sberbank, UBS, UralSib a n d VTB Capital to ok part in the poll. * For individual rouble forecasts please see For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Maya Dyakina, Andrey Ostroukh, Lidia Kelly and Anastasia Gorelova)