CORRECTED-Russia's Putin switches economy minister to the Kremlin
June 24, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Russia's Putin switches economy minister to the Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Ulyukayev’s central bank job title, name of Nabiullina’s predecessor)

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Andrei Belousov, who favours a big state role in the economy, as a Kremlin aide on Monday and named the central bank’s first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, to replace him as economy minister.

The Kremlin announced the decision as Elvira Nabiullina, a former aide to Putin, formally took over from Sergei Ignatyev as head of the central bank.

Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov and Maya Dyakina, Editing by Timothy Heritagen John Stonestreet

