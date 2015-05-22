Russian economy not out of woods yet as April data disappoints

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s economic slump deepened in April, official data showed on Friday, as steeper falls in retail sales and real wages pointed to a further deterioration in domestic demand.

Some economists have recently turned more optimistic on prospects that Russia will avert a steep economic decline this year, helped by a rouble rally and recovery in oil prices.

But the Federal Statistics Service said retail sales fell 9.8 percent and real wages by 13.2 percent in April, worse than forecast and than the March figures.

Capital investment extended a one-and-a-half year decline but fell less steeply than in the previous month.

“Conditions in consumer-facing sectors, which have been particularly hard hit by last year’s rouble crisis, appear to have deteriorated even further,” Liza Ermolenko, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

When a 4.5 percent contraction in industrial output is also considered, Ermolenko said gross domestic product (GDP) probably fell by around 4 percent year-on-year in April.

One positive note was that unemployment edged down to 5.8 percent in April, suggesting that so far the country’s economic pain has not been accompanied by mass layoffs.

Dmitry Dolgin, an economist at Alfa Bank, said that while he expected the GDP contraction to worsen in the coming months, increased budget spending and aggressive central bank interest rate cuts had helped soften the blow for the economy.

“An annual economic contraction of 5 or 6 percent, which some feared in December, is too negative,” he said.

On Thursday the International Monetary Fund said it expected the economy to shrink by 3.4 percent in 2015, improving its previous forecast.

Russia’s official forecasts predict an economic decline of 2.8 percent this year, although officials have said the contraction may be smaller. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)