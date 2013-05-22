FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia raises deficit forecasts, won't balance books by 2015
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 4 years ago

Russia raises deficit forecasts, won't balance books by 2015

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Deficit seen at 0.6 pct of GDP in 2014, 0.7 pct in 2015
    * Putin promised balanced budget by 2015
    * Finance Ministry says spending will remain constrained

    By Maya Dyakina
    MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia is likely to run a budget
deficit at least until 2016, the Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday, a decision that would break a pre-election promise of
President Vladimir Putin to balance the books by 2015.
    High oil prices, Moscow's major source of revenues, helped
the state budget last year, but with crude lower this year and a
global economic downturn, Russia cut its 2013 forecast for gross
domestic product growth by a third to 2.4 percent. 
    This has left the Finance Ministry scrambling for new
revenue sources to cover the deficit, envisaged for 2013 at 0.6
percent of GDP. 
    On Wednesday, the ministry raised its 2014-2016 deficit
forecasts to between 0.6-0.7 percent of GDP, from 0.2 percent
next year and no deficit in 2015.
    Finance Minister Anton Siluanov played down the forecast
changes, saying budgets will remain prudent.
    "I think 0.6-0.7 percent (deficit of GDP) is not so
terrible, taking into account we keep spending constrained,"
Siluanov told reporters.
    In late 2011, during his election campaign, Putin pledged to
balance the budget by 2015 and maintain low public debt, echoing
the goals of the then Finance Minster Alexei Kudrin. 
    Kudrin left the government that year, disagreeing with the
government's call for higher spending, especially on defence.
    The Russian government has decided to use oil and gas
proceeds to cover a shortfall left by a downward revision of tax
collection and privatisation receipts.
    Previously, the proceeds were to be transferred to one of
the windfall oil revenue funds, the Reserve Fund, created as a
safety net against external shocks such as falls in global oil
prices.
    "It (the Reserve Fund) is enough in case of falling oil
prices, deterioration of the situation in the macroeconomy, I do
not see any risks here. Anyway, we will find instruments to
finance expenditures," Siluanov added.
    The Reserve Fund stood at 2.65 trillion roubles as of May 1,
or $84.9 billion, according the latest Finance Ministry data. 
    Siluanov said the ministry seeks to work out a budget
"manoeuvre" to meet planned expenditures, envisaged at 13.4
trillion roubles ($428 billion) in 2013. 
    The ministry is considering raising dividend payout ratios
for state-owned companies and postponing some of investment into
the arms programme by two or three years.   
    Following is the table with Finance Ministry's preliminary
forecasts with previous estimates in brackets:   
    
                       2013    2014    2015    2016
 Deficit/GDP, %        0.6     0.6     0.7     0.6
                              (0.2)   (0.0)      
 Non-oil budget                               
 deficit/GDP, %                               
 Debt/GDP, %            11      11      11      11
 Reserve Fund/GDP, %   4.0     3.7     3.0     3.4
 ($1 = 31.2820 Russian roubles)

 (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.