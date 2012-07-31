TABLE-Reuters July Russian economy, rouble poll

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 15 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook. For a story on poll please see. INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m July 1.4 1.4 1.2 1.7 0.0 CPI y/y 2012 6.6 6.7 6.2 7.5 6.1 CPI y/y Q312 6.3 6.3 5.1 7.0 N/A PPI m/m July 0.8 1.1 -0.6 3.2 -1.8 PPI y/y 2012 8.3 7.7 4.5 11.2 12 Industry output y/y July 2.5 2.3 0.7 3.4 5.2 Industry output y/y 2012 3.2 3.3 2.5 4.3 4.7 Industry output y/y Q312 2.3 2.8 1.8 5.1 5.1 Retail sales y/y July 6.4 6.1 2.3 7.8 6.0 Retail sales y/y 2012 6.1 5.9 4.8 6.5 7.2 Capital investment y/y July 5.3 4.0 -7.0 8.0 7.9 Capital investment y/y 2012 6.4 6.7 3.7 9.0 6.2 Real wages y/y July 11.2 9.5 -3.0 13.1 2.4 Real wages y/y 2012 8.2 7.6 6.0 9.0 3.5 Unemployment rate pct July 5.6 5.6 5.5 5.8 6.5 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.0 6.3 5.8 8.0 6.6 Unemployment rate pct Q312 6.0 5.8 5.2 6.0 6.2 GDP y/y 2012 3.7 3.7 3.0 5.0 4.3 GDP y/y Q312 3.4 3.4 2.3 5.2 4.8 Budget balance pct GDP 2012 -0.3 -0.5 -4.0 1.0 0.8 Trade balance bln$ June 15.0 15.6 14.7 19.3 16.4 Trade balance bln$ 2012 193.9 191.7 132.8 230.0 198.2 C/A balance bln$ 2012 90.2 80.6 3.5 119.5 98.8 Net capital flows bln$ July -4.0 -4.0 -6.0 -2.0 -0.9 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -65.00 -49.2 -100.0 70.0 -80.5 INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX C.bank refi rate Aug 8.00 8.00 8.00 8.25 end-Q3 2012 8.00 8.00 7.75 8.25 end-Q4 2012 8.00 8.00 7.50 8.75 end-Q1 2013 8.00 8.00 7.00 8.75 end-Q2 2013 8.00 8.00 7.00 8.75 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate Aug 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.50 end-Q3 2012 5.25 5.25 4.75 5.50 end-Q4 2012 5.25 5.25 4.50 6.00 end-Q1 2013 5.25 5.25 4.50 6.00 end-Q2 2013 5.25 5.25 4.50 6.00 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate Aug 6.25 6.25 6.25 6.50 end-Q3 2012 6.25 6.25 5.75 6.50 end-Q4 2012 6.25 6.25 5.50 7.00 end-Q1 2013 6.25 6.25 5.50 7.00 end-Q2 2013 6.25 6.25 5.50 7.00 C.bank overnight deposit rate Aug 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.25 end-Q3 2012 4.25 4.25 4.00 4.50 end-Q4 2012 4.25 4.25 4.00 5.00 end-Q1 2013 4.25 4.25 4.00 5.00 end-Q2 2013 4.25 4.25 4.00 5.00 ROUBLE OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble 1-month 32.7 32.5 31.5 33.2 3-month 32.7 32.1 29.5 33.5 end-2012 32.1 31.9 29.0 33.9 6-month 31.8 31.7 28.9 34.1 1-year 32.7 32.2 28.6 35.3 Euro/rouble 1-month 40.2 40.3 39.7 41.2 3-month 40.2 39.9 36.2 43.0 end-2012 40.2 39.3 33.4 43.6 6-month 40.5 39.3 33.2 41.9 1-year 41.0 40.3 32.2 46.0 Basket/rouble 1-month 36.1 36.0 35.3 36.5 3-month 35.9 35.6 32.5 37.6 end-2012 35.7 35.2 31.0 37.4 6-month 35.6 35.1 30.8 37.1 1-year 36.2 35.8 30.2 39.0 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BAML, Binbank, Capital Economics, Citi, C redit Agricole, D anske, HSBC, ING, J P Morgan, M organ Stanley, Otkritie, Sberbank, UBS a nd U ralSib t ook part in the poll. * For individual rouble forecasts please see For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)