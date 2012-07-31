FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Reuters July Russian economy, rouble poll
July 31, 2012

TABLE-Reuters July Russian economy, rouble poll

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly Reuters
poll of 15 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.
    For a story on poll please see. 
 INDICATOR                              MEDIAN   MEAN    MIN     MAX    YR AGO
 CPI                 m/m         July    1.4     1.4     1.2     1.7     0.0
 CPI                 y/y         2012    6.6     6.7     6.2     7.5     6.1
 CPI                 y/y         Q312    6.3     6.3     5.1     7.0     N/A
 PPI                 m/m         July    0.8     1.1     -0.6    3.2     -1.8
 PPI                 y/y         2012    8.3     7.7     4.5     11.2     12
 Industry output     y/y         July    2.5     2.3     0.7     3.4     5.2
 Industry output     y/y         2012    3.2     3.3     2.5     4.3     4.7
 Industry output     y/y         Q312    2.3     2.8     1.8     5.1     5.1
 Retail sales        y/y         July    6.4     6.1     2.3     7.8     6.0
 Retail sales        y/y         2012    6.1     5.9     4.8     6.5     7.2
 Capital investment  y/y         July    5.3     4.0     -7.0    8.0     7.9
 Capital investment  y/y         2012    6.4     6.7     3.7     9.0     6.2
 Real wages          y/y         July    11.2    9.5     -3.0    13.1    2.4
 Real wages          y/y         2012    8.2     7.6     6.0     9.0     3.5
 Unemployment rate   pct         July    5.6     5.6     5.5     5.8     6.5
 Unemployment rate   pct         2012    6.0     6.3     5.8     8.0     6.6
 Unemployment rate   pct         Q312    6.0     5.8     5.2     6.0     6.2
 GDP                 y/y         2012    3.7     3.7     3.0     5.0     4.3
 GDP                 y/y         Q312    3.4     3.4     2.3     5.2     4.8
 Budget balance      pct GDP     2012    -0.3    -0.5    -4.0    1.0     0.8
 Trade balance       bln$        June    15.0    15.6    14.7    19.3    16.4
 Trade balance       bln$        2012   193.9   191.7   132.8   230.0   198.2
 C/A balance         bln$        2012    90.2    80.6    3.5    119.5    98.8
 Net capital flows   bln$        July    -4.0    -4.0    -6.0    -2.0    -0.9
 Net capital flows   bln$        2012   -65.00  -49.2   -100.0   70.0   -80.5
 
 INTEREST RATES                     MEDIAN  MEAN  MIN   MAX
 C.bank refi rate                                         
                   Aug               8.00   8.00  8.00  8.25
                   end-Q3 2012       8.00   8.00  7.75  8.25
                   end-Q4 2012       8.00   8.00  7.50  8.75
                   end-Q1 2013       8.00   8.00  7.00  8.75
                   end-Q2 2013       8.00   8.00  7.00  8.75
 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate                         
                   Aug               5.25   5.25  5.25  5.50
                   end-Q3 2012       5.25   5.25  4.75  5.50
                   end-Q4 2012       5.25   5.25  4.50  6.00
                   end-Q1 2013       5.25   5.25  4.50  6.00
                   end-Q2 2013       5.25   5.25  4.50  6.00
 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate                           
                   Aug               6.25   6.25  6.25  6.50
                   end-Q3 2012       6.25   6.25  5.75  6.50
                   end-Q4 2012       6.25   6.25  5.50  7.00
                   end-Q1 2013       6.25   6.25  5.50  7.00
                   end-Q2 2013       6.25   6.25  5.50  7.00
 C.bank overnight deposit rate                            
                   Aug               4.00   4.00  4.00  4.25
                   end-Q3 2012       4.25   4.25  4.00  4.50
                   end-Q4 2012       4.25   4.25  4.00  5.00
                   end-Q1 2013       4.25   4.25  4.00  5.00
                   end-Q2 2013       4.25   4.25  4.00  5.00
    
 ROUBLE OUTLOOK            MEDIAN  MEAN   HIGH     LOW
 Dlr/rouble                                          
 1-month                    32.7   32.5    31.5    33.2
 3-month                    32.7   32.1    29.5    33.5
 end-2012                   32.1   31.9    29.0    33.9
 6-month                    31.8   31.7    28.9    34.1
 1-year                     32.7   32.2    28.6    35.3
 Euro/rouble                                         
 1-month                    40.2   40.3    39.7    41.2
 3-month                    40.2   39.9    36.2    43.0
 end-2012                   40.2   39.3    33.4    43.6
 6-month                    40.5   39.3    33.2    41.9
 1-year                     41.0   40.3    32.2    46.0
 Basket/rouble                                       
 1-month                    36.1   36.0    35.3    36.5
 3-month                    35.9   35.6    32.5    37.6
 end-2012                   35.7   35.2    31.0    37.4
 6-month                    35.6   35.1    30.8    37.1
 1-year                     36.2   35.8    30.2    39.0
 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BAML, Binbank, Capital Economics, Citi,
C redit Agricole, D anske, HSBC, ING, J P Morgan, M organ Stanley, Otkritie, 
Sberbank, UBS a nd U ralSib t ook part in the poll.
    * For individual rouble forecasts please see 
    For key Russian indicators click here.

 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
