#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 29, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Reuters Feb Russian economy, rouble poll

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly
Reuters poll of 19 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.	
    For a story on poll click on.  	
 	
 INDICATOR                       MEDIAN  MEAN    MIN     MAX     YR AGO
 CPI                 m/m   Feb   0.5     0.5     0.4     0.6     0.8
 CPI                 y/y   2012  6.5     6.5     3.8     8.5     6.1
 CPI                 y/y   Q112  4.0     4.2     3.6     5.5     3.8
 PPI                 m/m   Feb   0.5     2.6     -0.1    14.5    3.4
 PPI                 y/y   2012  8.6     8.8     4.4     14.0    12.0
 Industry output     y/y   Feb   1.1     1.0     -0.5    2.0     5.8
 Industry output     y/y   2012  3.1     3.3     2.5     4.5     4.7
 Industry output     y/y   Q112  3.0     3.3     2.0     5.2     5.9
 Retail sales        y/y   Feb   6.9     7.0     5.9     9.7     6.3
 Retail sales        y/y   2012  5.0     4.8     3.2     6.2     7.2
 Capital investment  y/y   Feb   12.0    11.1    5.0     15.4    -0.4
 Capital investment  y/y   2012  5.3     5.5     2.2     8.8     6.2
 Real wages          y/y   Feb   8.0     7.8     4.5     10.5    0.7
 Real wages          y/y   2012  2.8     3.5     0.5     7.4     3.5
 Unemployment rate   pct   Feb   6.6     6.5     6.2     6.8     7.6
 Unemployment rate   pct   2012  6.3     6.4     6.0     7.0     6.6
 Unemployment rate   pct   Q112  6.5     6.5     6.3     6.8     7.5
 GDP                 y/y   2012  3.4     3.4     2.3     4.1     4.3
 GDP                 y/y   Q112  3.9     3.8     3.0     4.8     4.1
 Budget balance      pct   2012  -0.8    -0.8    -3.5    1.0     0.8
                     GDP                                         
 Trade balance       bln$  Jan   20.0    19.3    13.5    23.3    14.0
 Trade balance       bln$  2012  165.4   166.3   132.8   189.0   N/A
 C/A balance         bln$  2012  70.0    66.6    34.7    80.0    101.1
 Net capital flows   bln$  Feb   -9.0    -7.3    -11.0   0.0     -7.3
 Net capital flows   bln$  2012  -30.0   -31.8   -55.0   5.0     -84.2
 	
 INTEREST RATES                   MEDIAN      MEAN      MIN     MAX
 C.bank refi rate
                     March        8.00        8.00      7.80    8.00
                     end-Q2 2012  7.75        7.80      7.50    8.00
                     end-Q3 2012  7.75        7.80      7.30    8.00
                     end-Q4 2012  7.75        7.70      7.00    8.30
                     end-Q1 2013  7.75        7.70      6.80    8.30
 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate
                     March        5.25        5.20      5.00    5.30
                     end-Q2 2012  5.25        5.20      4.80    5.50
                     end-Q3 2012  5.25        5.20      4.50    6.50
                     end-Q4 2012  5.25        5.20      4.30    7.00
                     end-Q1 2013  5.25        5.00      4.00    5.50
 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate
                     March        6.25        6.20      6.00    6.30
                     end-Q2 2012  6.25        6.10      5.80    6.50
                     end-Q3 2012  6.25        6.20      5.50    7.50
                     end-Q4 2012  6.00        6.20      5.30    8.00
                     end-Q1 2013  6.00        5.90      5.00    6.50
 C.bank overnight deposit rate
                     March        4.00        4.00      3.80    4.00
                     end-Q2 2012  4.00        4.00      3.50    4.50
                     end-Q3 2012  4.00        4.10      3.30    5.50
                     end-Q4 2012  4.00        4.10      3.00    6.00
                     end-Q1 2013  4.25        3.90      2.80    4.30
 	
	
 CURRENCY OUTLOOK                   MEDIAN      MEAN    HIGH  LOW
 Dlr/rouble       
                          1-month   29.7        29.8    29.0  30.9
                          3-month   30.4        30.1    29.0  31.6
                          6-month   30.7        30.4    29.0  32.0
                          end-2012  30.9        31.0    28.5  32.8
                          1-year    29.8        30.1    28.5  32.8
 Euro/rouble          
                          1-month   39.0        39.1    37.4  40.4
                          3-month   38.9        39.0    37.3  40.9
                          6-month   39.7        39.6    36.2  41.5
                          end-2012  40.7        40.1    33.4  43.0
                          1-year    40.0        39.3    32.2  42.1
 Basket/rouble          
                          1-month   33.8        34.0    33.3  35.2
                          3-month   34.1        34.1    33.0  35.3
                          6-month   34.9        34.6    32.5  36.1
                          end-2012  35.4        35.1    31.0  37.5
                          1-year    35.0        34.4    30.2  36.6
 	
 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, Binbank, Capital Economics, Citi, Credit
Agricole, Credit Suisse, Danske, ING, JP Morgan, Nomos,
Otkritie, Petrocommerce, Raiffeisen, Renaissance Capital,
Rosbank, Sberbank, Troika, UBS and UralSib 
took part in the poll.	
    * For individual rouble forecasts please see 	
    For key Russian indicators click here.	
	
 (Compiled by Lidia Kelly, Maya Nikolaeva and Andrey Ostroukh)

