TABLE-Reuters March Russian economy, rouble poll
March 30, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly Reuters
poll of 15 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.	
    For a story on poll click on.  	
 	
 INDICATOR                       MEDIAN    MEAN    MIN     MAX     YR AGO
 CPI                 m/m   Mar   0.5       0.5     0.4     0.6     0.6
 CPI                 y/y   2012  6.7       6.6     4.5     7.5     6.1
 CPI                 y/y   Q212  4.0       4.0     3.6     4.6     9.4
 PPI                 m/m   Mar   1.0       0.8     -0.3    1.3     1.4
 PPI                 y/y   2012  7.3       8.1     4.4     12.1    12.0
 Industry output     y/y   Mar   4.5       4.8     3.7     7.0     5.3
 Industry output     y/y   2012  4.0       3.8     2.5     5.0     4.7
 Industry output     y/y   Q212  3.0       3.4     2.2     4.4     4.8
 Retail sales        y/y   Mar   7.2       7.4     6.5     9.0     5.3
 Retail sales        y/y   2012  5.1       5.1     4.1     6.0     7.2
 Capital investment  y/y   Mar   13.2      12.3    7.1     15.3    -0.3
 Capital investment  y/y   2012  6.2       6.3     3.8     8.8     8.3
 Real wages          y/y   Mar   11.1      11.7    9.5     14.8    2.4
 Real wages          y/y   2012  3.6       3.6     2.4     5.5     4.2
 Unemployment rate   pct   Mar   6.3       6.3     6.2     6.5     7.1
 Unemployment rate   pct   2012  6.3       6.3     5.7     7.0     6.6
 Unemployment rate   pct   Q212  5.9       5.9     5.7     6.2     7.5
 GDP                 y/y   2012  3.7       3.5     2.8     4.1     4.3
 GDP                 y/y   Q212  4.0       3.9     2.1     5.5     3.4
 Budget balance      pct   2012  -0.9      -0.7    -1.6    1.0     0.8
                     GDP                                           
 Trade balance       bln$  Feb   19.1      18.5    13.0    22.0    17.4
 Trade balance       bln$  2012  170.0     170.8   132.8   196.0   198.1
 C/A balance         bln$  2012  71.1      73.2    34.7    95.0    101.1
 Net capital flows   bln$  Mar   -5.5      -5.7    -10.0   -3.0    -5.6
 Net capital flows   bln$  2012  -40.0     -38.8   -70.0   5.0     -84.2
    	
	
 INTEREST RATES                   MEDIAN      MEAN      MIN     MAX
 C.bank refi rate
                     April        8.00        8.00      7.75    8.00
                     end-Q2 2012  8.00        8.00      7.50    8.25
                     end-Q3 2012  8.00        8.00      7.50    9.25
                     end-Q4 2012  7.75        8.00      7.00    9.75
                     end-Q1 2013  7.75        7.75      6.75    8.25
 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate
                     April        5.25        5.25      5.25    5.25
                     end-Q2 2012  5.25        5.25      5.00    5.50
                     end-Q3 2012  5.25        5.25      4.75    6.50
                     end-Q4 2012  5.25        5.25      4.25    7.00
                     end-Q1 2013  5.25        5.00      4.00    5.50
 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate
                     April        6.25        6.25      6.00    6.25
                     end-Q2 2012  6.25        6.25      6.00    6.50
                     end-Q3 2012  6.25        6.25      5.75    7.50
                     end-Q4 2012  6.25        6.25      5.25    8.00
                     end-Q1 2013  6.25        6.00      5.00    6.50
 C.bank overnight deposit rate
                     April        4.00        4.00      4.00    4.00
                     end-Q2 2012  4.00        4.00      4.00    4.50
                     end-Q3 2012  4.00        4.00      3.50    5.50
                     end-Q4 2012  4.00        4.25      3.00    6.00
                     end-Q1 2013  4.25        4.00      2.75    4.50
 	
 CURRENCY OUTLOOK                   MEDIAN      MEAN    HIGH   LOW
 Dlr/rouble       
                          1-month   29.60       29.82   29.20  30.75
                          3-month   30.19       30.18   29.30  31.49
                          6-month   30.19       30.62   29.25  32.55
                          end-2012  30.55       30.74   28.48  34.00
                          1-year    30.50       30.65   28.60  32.96
 Euro/rouble          
                          1-month   39.00       38.99   37.50  39.98
                          3-month   39.09       39.42   36.17  42.14
                          6-month   40.60       40.33   35.00  44.81
                          end-2012  40.80       40.02   33.44  45.90
                          1-year    41.00       39.67   32.16  43.01
 Basket/rouble          
                          1-month   33.84       33.95   32.99  34.90
                          3-month   34.07       34.22   32.50  35.88
                          6-month   34.81       34.99   31.84  37.77
                          end-2012  35.28       35.04   31.00  38.19
                          1-year    34.62       34.42   30.20  36.70
 	
 NOTE - Economists from Binbank, Capital Economics, Citigroup, Credit Agricole,
Credit Suisse, Danske, HSBC, JP Morgan, O tkritie, Renaissance Capital,
Raiffeisenbank, Sberbank, Tr oika Dialog, UB S a nd U ralSib t ook part in the poll.	
    * For individual rouble forecasts please see 	
    For key Russian indicators click here.	
	
 (Table compiled by Jason Bush and Maya Dyakina)

