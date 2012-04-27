FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Reuters April Russian economy, rouble poll
April 27, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Reuters April Russian economy, rouble poll

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly Reuters
poll of 21 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.	
    For a story on poll click on.  	
 	
 INDICATOR                              MEDIAN   MEAN    MIN     MAX    YR AGO
 CPI                 m/m         April   0.40    0.44    0.40    0.60    0.40
 CPI                 y/y         2012    6.50    6.65    6.00    7.50    6.10
 CPI                 y/y         Q212    4.00    4.06    3.86    4.30    9.40
 PPI                 m/m         April   1.30    1.37    0.40    2.70    2.20
 PPI                 y/y         2012    9.90    9.52    4.40   13.40    12.0
 Industry output     y/y         April   3.50    3.33    1.90    4.50    4.50
 Industry output     y/y         2012    3.60    3.70    2.50    5.00    4.70
 Industry output     y/y         Q212    3.60    3.35    1.90    4.40    4.80
 Retail sales        y/y         April   7.00    7.07    6.00    8.00    5.50
 Retail sales        y/y         2012    6.00    5.79    4.10    8.00    7.50
 Capital investment  y/y         April   6.50    6.46    2.50   10.00    2.20
 Capital investment  y/y         2012    7.20    7.13    3.90   11.50    8.30
 Real wages          y/y         April  12.00   11.89   10.00   15.00    2.40
 Real wages          y/y         2012    4.25    4.84    2.50    8.18    4.20
 Unemployment rate   pct         April   6.35    6.37    6.10    6.60    7.20
 Unemployment rate   pct         2012    6.10    6.12    5.70    6.60    6.60
 Unemployment rate   pct         Q212    6.15    6.09    5.60    6.60    6.60
 GDP                 y/y         2012    3.60    3.65    2.80    5.00    4.30
 GDP                 y/y         Q212    4.00    4.06    3.86    4.30    3.40
 Budget balance      pct GDP     2012    0.00   -0.10   -1.60    1.60   +0.80
 Trade balance       bln$        March  20.60   20.14   16.00   22.00   16.70
 Trade balance       bln$        2012   191.00  190.14  132.80  250.00  198.10
 C/A balance         bln$        2012   91.00   86.61   34.70   125.00  101.10
 Net capital flows   bln$        April  -8.00   -8.17   -10.00  -5.00   -8.50
 Net capital flows   bln$        2012   -55.00  -48.31  -90.00   5.00   -80.50
 	
 INTEREST RATES                     MEDIAN  MEAN  MIN   MAX
 C.bank refi rate                                         
                   May               8.00   8.00  8.00  8.00
                   end-Q2 2012       8.00   7.99  7.75  8.00
                   end-Q3 2012       8.00   8.00  7.75  8.75
                   end-Q4 2012       8.00   8.00  7.50  9.50
                   end-Q1 2013       8.00   7.96  7.00  9.50
 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate                         
                   May               5.25   5.26  5.25  5.30
                   end-Q2 2012       5.25   5.24  5.00  5.25
                   end-Q3 2012       5.25   5.25  4.75  5.75
                   end-Q4 2012       5.25   5.25  4.50  6.50
                   end-Q1 2013       5.25   5.27  4.50  6.50
 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate                           
                   May               6.25   6.24  6.00  6.30
                   end-Q2 2012       6.25   6.23  6.00  6.26
                   end-Q3 2012       6.25   6.23  6.00  6.75
                   end-Q4 2012       6.25   6.23  5.75  7.50
                   end-Q1 2013       6.25   6.25  5.50  7.50
 C.bank overnight deposit rate                            
                   May               4.00   4.01  4.00  4.25
                   end-Q2 2012       4.00   4.01  4.00  4.25
                   end-Q3 2012       4.00   4.08  3.75  4.75
                   end-Q4 2012       4.00   4.16  3.50  5.50
                   end-Q1 2013       4.00   4.20  3.50  5.50
    	
 ROUBLE OUTLOOK            MEDIAN    MEAN    HIGH    LOW
 Dlr/rouble                                            
 1-month                    29.64   29.68   29.30   30.20
 3-month                    30.00   29.97   29.10   30.80
 6-month                    29.87   30.12   29.10   32.00
 end-2012                   29.70   30.12   28.48   33.12
 1-year                     29.60   29.89   28.60   32.06
 Euro/rouble                                           
 1-month                    38.86   38.67   36.91   39.80
 3-month                    39.16   38.97   36.17   42.10
 6-month                    39.58   39.75   35.00   44.80
 end-2012                   39.82   39.58   33.44   45.90
 1-year                     39.78   39.42   32.16   43.00
 Basket/rouble                                         
 1-month                    33.80   33.82   33.05   34.52
 3-month                    34.00   33.98   32.50   35.89
 6-month                    34.55   34.50   31.84   37.76
 end-2012                   34.90   34.69   31.00   38.20
 1-year                     34.50   34.25   30.20   35.74
 	
 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BAML, Binbank, BNP Paribas, Capital
Economics, Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Danske, HSBC, ING, J P Morgan,
Mo rgan Stanley, Nomos Bank, Otkritie, Renaissance Capital, Rosbank, Sberbank,
TKB Capital, UBS an d Ur alSib to ok part in the poll.	
    * For individual rouble forecasts please see 	
    For key Russian indicators click here.	
	
 (Compiled by Maya Dyakina, Andrey Ostroukh, Lidia Kelly and Nastya Gorelova)

