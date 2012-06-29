FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Reuters June Russian economy, rouble poll
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Reuters June Russian economy, rouble poll

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly Reuters
poll of 14 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.
    For a story on poll click on.  
 
 INDICATOR                       MEDIAN    MEAN    MIN     MAX     YR AGO
 CPI                 m/m   June  0.6       0.5     0.4     0.6     0.2
 CPI                 y/y   2012  6.5       6.5     6.0     7.1     6.1
 CPI                 y/y   Q312  6.1       5.7     3.9     7.0     n/a
 PPI                 m/m   June  0.0       -0.5    -2.7    0.3     -2.3
 PPI                 y/y   2012  9.0       8.0     3.8     11.2    12.0
 Industry output     y/y   June  3.2       3.2     1.3     4.6     5.7
 Industry output     y/y   2012  3.6       3.7     2.9     5.0     4.7
 Industry output     y/y   Q312  3.2       3.2     2.0     5.1     5.1
 Retail sales        y/y   June  6.8       6.8     6.2     7.5     5.8
 Retail sales        y/y   2012  6.0       5.8     4.5     6.7     7.0
 Capital investment  y/y   June  7.0       7.2     5.0     9.0     4.9
 Capital investment  y/y   2012  7.0       7.2     4.6     9.0     8.3
 Real wages          y/y   June  10.3      10.0    8.0     10.8    2.4
 Real wages          y/y   2012  5.3       5.3     2.5     9.2     4.2
 Unemployment rate   pct   June  5.4       5.4     5.3     5.5     6.1
 Unemployment rate   pct   2012  6.0       6.2     5.8     7.0     6.6
 Unemployment rate   pct   Q312  5.9       5.8     5.5     6.0     6.2
 GDP                 y/y   2012  3.8       3.8     3.0     5.0     4.3
 GDP                 y/y   Q312  3.6       3.6     2.4     5.0     5.0
 Budget balance      pct   2012  -0.3      -0.2    -1.5    1.6     0.8
                     GDP                                           
 Trade balance       bln$  May   15.6      15.9    15.1    17.0    15.5
 Trade balance       bln$  2012  188.3     183.8   132.8   230.0   198.2
 C/A balance         bln$  2012  87.6      90.6    62.3    119.5   98.8
 Net capital flows   bln$  June  -3.0      -3.0    -5.9    0.0     5.2
 Net capital flows   bln$  2012  -70.0     -65.0   -75.0   -50.0   -84.2
    

 INTEREST RATES                   MEDIAN      MEAN      MIN     MAX
 C.bank refi rate
                     June         8.00        8.00      7.75    8.00
                     end-Q3 2012  8.00        8.00      7.75    8.00
                     end-Q4 2012  8.00        8.00      7.75    8.25
                     end-Q1 2013  8.00        8.00      7.50    8.25
                     end-Q2 2013  8.00        8.00      7.50    8.50
 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate
                     June         5.25        5.25      5.25    5.25
                     end-Q3 2012  5.25        5.25      4.75    5.75
                     end-Q4 2012  5.25        5.25      4.50    5.75
                     end-Q1 2013  5.25        5.25      4.50    5.75
                     end-Q2 2013  5.25        5.25      4.50    5.25
 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate
                     June         6.25        6.25      6.25    6.25
                     end-Q3 2012  6.25        6.25      6.00    6.25
                     end-Q4 2012  6.25        6.25      6.00    6.25
                     end-Q1 2013  6.25        6.25      5.75    6.50
                     end-Q2 2013  6.00        6.00      5.75    6.75
 C.bank overnight deposit rate
                     June         4.00        4.00      4.00    4.00
                     end-Q3 2012  4.00        4.00      3.75    4.25
                     end-Q4 2012  4.00        4.00      3.50    4.50
                     end-Q1 2013  4.25        4.00      3.50    4.50
                     end-Q2 2013  4.25        4.25      3.50    4.50
 
 CURRENCY OUTLOOK                   MEDIAN      MEAN    HIGH  LOW
 Dlr/rouble       
                          1-month   32.8        32.5    30.9  33.4
                          3-month   33.1        32.7    30.5  34.2
                          end-2012  32.2        32.1    29.0  35.5
                          1-year    31.9        31.9    28.6  35.6
 Euro/rouble          
                          1-month   40.8        40.7    39.5  41.5
                          3-month   41.2        40.7    37.0  42.9
                          end-2012  40.2        39.2    33.4  42.6
                          1-year    40.9        39.6    32.2  41.8
 Basket/rouble          
                          1-month   36.2        36.2    35.5  37.0
                          3-month   36.6        36.3    33.4  37.6
                          end-2012  36.0        35.3    31.0  37.4
                          1-year    35.9        35.4    30.2  38.0
 NOTE - Economists from Alfa Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, Capital Economics, Danske,
ING, J P Morgan, M organ Stanley, Otkritie, Renaissance Capital, Rosbank,
Sberbank, UBS a nd U ralSib t ook part in the poll.
    * For individual rouble forecasts please see 
    For key Russian indicators click here.

 (Compiled by Maya Dyakina and Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
