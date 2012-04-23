FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia's March GDP up 3.2 pct y/y - Economy Minister
April 23, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia's March GDP up 3.2 pct y/y - Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Feb GDP figure to 4.8 pct from 4.4 pct)

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.2 percent in March year-on-year, while in the whole of the first quarter the economy grew by 4 percent, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

“The (growth) rate does not look high but a change of the nature of economic expansion stands behind the numbers,” Nabiullina told a meeting at the economy ministry.

“The phase of post-crisis recovery growth is over, accumulation of inventories has stopped. And further economic growth is driven by an increase in internal consumer investment demand with a stronger tendency towards imports substitution,” she said.

In February, the economy grew by 4.8 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)

