TABLE-Reuters August Russian economy, rouble poll

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly Reuters poll of 16 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook. For a story on poll please see. INDICATOR MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX YR AGO CPI m/m Aug 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.4 -0.2 CPI y/y 2012 6.7 6.7 6.0 7.5 6.1 CPI y/y Q312 6.5 6.4 5.2 6.9 N/A PPI m/m Aug 1.2 1.5 0.5 2.7 3.3 PPI y/y 2012 7.5 7.3 3.2 11.2 12 Industry output y/y Aug 2.8 2.8 1.2 3.6 6.2 Industry output y/y 2012 3.2 3.5 2.8 5.0 4.7 Industry output y/y Q312 3.0 3.1 2.0 5.1 5.1 Retail sales y/y Aug 4.5 4.6 3.4 5.8 8.2 Retail sales y/y 2012 6.4 5.8 4.5 6.6 7.0 Capital investment y/y Aug 3.5 4.2 -1.9 15.7 7.0 Capital investment y/y 2012 6.5 6.7 5.3 8.8 8.3 Real wages y/y Aug 9.6 9.4 8.0 10.0 3.9 Real wages y/y 2012 8.1 7.6 4.0 9.5 2.8 Unemployment rate pct Aug 5.5 5.5 5.1 5.8 6.1 Unemployment rate pct 2012 6.0 6.1 5.8 6.6 6.6 Unemployment rate pct Q312 5.6 5.7 5.2 6.1 6.2 GDP y/y 2012 3.6 3.5 3.0 3.9 4.3 GDP y/y Q312 3.3 3.2 2.2 4.3 5.0 GDP y/y 2013 3.3 3.1 2.0 4.2 n/a Budget balance pct GDP 2012 -0.3 -0.3 -1.5 1.0 0.8 Trade balance bln$ July 12.0 12.3 9.5 16.1 14.5 Trade balance bln$ 2012 192.0 183.1 132.8 210.0 198.2 C/A balance bln$ 2012 88.0 92.9 72.1 119.5 98.8 Net capital flows bln$ Aug -4.0 -4.0 -5.0 -3.0 -4.0 Net capital flows bln$ 2012 -75.00 -69.3 -80.0 -53.0 -80.5 INTEREST RATES MEDIAN MEAN MIN MAX C.bank refi rate Sept 8.00 8.05 8.00 8.25 end-Q3 2012 8.00 8.07 8.00 8.50 end-Q4 2012 8.00 8.08 7.50 8.75 end-Q1 2013 8.00 8.08 7.00 8.75 end-Q2 2013 8.00 8.04 7.00 8.75 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate Sept 5.25 5.34 5.25 5.50 end-Q3 2012 5.25 5.38 5.25 5.75 end-Q4 2012 5.50 5.45 4.75 6.00 end-Q1 2013 5.50 5.42 4.50 6.00 end-Q2 2013 5.25 5.37 4.50 6.00 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate Sept 6.25 6.34 6.25 6.50 end-Q3 2012 6.25 6.39 6.25 6.75 end-Q4 2012 6.25 6.43 5.75 7.00 end-Q1 2013 6.50 6.43 5.50 7.00 end-Q2 2013 6.25 6.40 5.50 7.00 C.bank overnight deposit rate Sept 4.00 4.09 4.00 4.25 end-Q3 2012 4.00 4.12 4.00 4.50 end-Q4 2012 4.25 4.29 4.00 5.00 end-Q1 2013 4.25 4.29 3.75 5.00 end-Q2 2013 4.25 4.25 3.50 5.00 ROUBLE OUTLOOK MEDIAN MEAN HIGH LOW Dlr/rouble 1-month 32.45 32.44 31.10 33.67 3-month 32.20 32.29 31.26 34.13 end-2012 32.25 32.44 31.10 35.50 6-month 32.20 32.10 30.58 33.30 1-year 33.11 33.03 31.10 34.66 Euro/rouble 1-month 40.45 40.46 39.18 41.40 3-month 40.04 39.86 37.60 41.50 end-2012 40.10 39.78 36.39 43.56 6-month 39.41 39.68 36.34 41.89 1-year 40.96 40.79 36.30 45.99 Basket/rouble 1-month 36.00 36.05 34.90 37.00 3-month 35.89 35.69 32.30 37.20 end-2012 35.96 35.79 33.73 37.50 6-month 35.49 35.51 34.18 37.00 1-year 36.54 36.52 34.10 39.03 NOTE - Economists from BAML, Binbank, Capital Economics, Credit Suisse , D anske, HSBC, JP Morgan, M organ Stanley, Otkritie, R enaissance Capital, Rosbank, Sb erbank, TK B Capital, UB S, Ur alSib a n d VTB Capital to ok part in the poll. * For individual rouble forecasts please see For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh and Maya Dyakina)