August 31, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Reuters August Russian economy, rouble poll

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following are the results of a monthly Reuters
poll of 16 economists on Russia's economic and foreign exchange outlook.
    For a story on poll please see. 
 INDICATOR                              MEDIAN   MEAN    MIN     MAX    YR AGO
 CPI                 m/m         Aug     0.2     0.3     0.2     0.4     -0.2
 CPI                 y/y         2012    6.7     6.7     6.0     7.5     6.1
 CPI                 y/y         Q312    6.5     6.4     5.2     6.9     N/A
 PPI                 m/m          Aug    1.2     1.5     0.5     2.7     3.3
 PPI                 y/y         2012    7.5     7.3     3.2     11.2     12
 Industry output     y/y          Aug    2.8     2.8     1.2     3.6     6.2
 Industry output     y/y         2012    3.2     3.5     2.8     5.0     4.7
 Industry output     y/y         Q312    3.0     3.1     2.0     5.1     5.1
 Retail sales        y/y          Aug    4.5     4.6     3.4     5.8     8.2
 Retail sales        y/y         2012    6.4     5.8     4.5     6.6     7.0
 Capital investment  y/y          Aug    3.5     4.2     -1.9    15.7    7.0
 Capital investment  y/y         2012    6.5     6.7     5.3     8.8     8.3
 Real wages          y/y          Aug    9.6     9.4     8.0     10.0    3.9
 Real wages          y/y         2012    8.1     7.6     4.0     9.5     2.8
 Unemployment rate   pct          Aug    5.5     5.5     5.1     5.8     6.1
 Unemployment rate   pct         2012    6.0     6.1     5.8     6.6     6.6
 Unemployment rate   pct         Q312    5.6     5.7     5.2     6.1     6.2
 GDP                 y/y         2012    3.6     3.5     3.0     3.9     4.3
 GDP                 y/y         Q312    3.3     3.2     2.2     4.3     5.0
 GDP                 y/y         2013    3.3     3.1     2.0     4.2     n/a
 Budget balance      pct GDP     2012    -0.3    -0.3    -1.5    1.0     0.8
 Trade balance       bln$        July    12.0    12.3    9.5     16.1    14.5
 Trade balance       bln$        2012   192.0   183.1   132.8   210.0   198.2
 C/A balance         bln$        2012    88.0    92.9    72.1   119.5    98.8
 Net capital flows   bln$         Aug    -4.0    -4.0    -5.0    -3.0    -4.0
 Net capital flows   bln$        2012   -75.00  -69.3   -80.0   -53.0   -80.5
 
 INTEREST RATES                     MEDIAN  MEAN  MIN   MAX
 C.bank refi rate                                         
                   Sept              8.00   8.05  8.00  8.25
                   end-Q3 2012       8.00   8.07  8.00  8.50
                   end-Q4 2012       8.00   8.08  7.50  8.75
                   end-Q1 2013       8.00   8.08  7.00  8.75
                   end-Q2 2013       8.00   8.04  7.00  8.75
 C.bank one-day minimum repo rate                         
                   Sept              5.25   5.34  5.25  5.50
                   end-Q3 2012       5.25   5.38  5.25  5.75
                   end-Q4 2012       5.50   5.45  4.75  6.00
                   end-Q1 2013       5.50   5.42  4.50  6.00
                   end-Q2 2013       5.25   5.37  4.50  6.00
 C.bank one-day fixed repo rate                           
                   Sept              6.25   6.34  6.25  6.50
                   end-Q3 2012       6.25   6.39  6.25  6.75
                   end-Q4 2012       6.25   6.43  5.75  7.00
                   end-Q1 2013       6.50   6.43  5.50  7.00
                   end-Q2 2013       6.25   6.40  5.50  7.00
 C.bank overnight deposit rate                            
                   Sept              4.00   4.09  4.00  4.25
                   end-Q3 2012       4.00   4.12  4.00  4.50
                   end-Q4 2012       4.25   4.29  4.00  5.00
                   end-Q1 2013       4.25   4.29  3.75  5.00
                   end-Q2 2013       4.25   4.25  3.50  5.00
    
 ROUBLE OUTLOOK            MEDIAN  MEAN   HIGH     LOW
 Dlr/rouble                                          
 1-month                   32.45   32.44  31.10   33.67
 3-month                   32.20   32.29  31.26   34.13
 end-2012                  32.25   32.44  31.10   35.50
 6-month                   32.20   32.10  30.58   33.30
 1-year                    33.11   33.03  31.10   34.66
 Euro/rouble                                         
 1-month                   40.45   40.46  39.18   41.40
 3-month                   40.04   39.86  37.60   41.50
 end-2012                  40.10   39.78  36.39   43.56
 6-month                   39.41   39.68  36.34   41.89
 1-year                    40.96   40.79  36.30   45.99
 Basket/rouble                                       
 1-month                   36.00   36.05  34.90   37.00
 3-month                   35.89   35.69  32.30   37.20
 end-2012                  35.96   35.79  33.73   37.50
 6-month                   35.49   35.51  34.18   37.00
 1-year                    36.54   36.52  34.10   39.03
 NOTE - Economists from BAML, Binbank, Capital Economics, Credit Suisse , 
D anske, HSBC, JP Morgan, M organ Stanley, Otkritie, R enaissance Capital, Rosbank,
Sb erbank, TK B Capital, UB S, Ur alSib a n d VTB Capital to ok part in the poll.
    * For individual rouble forecasts please see 
    For key Russian indicators click here.

 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh and Maya Dyakina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
