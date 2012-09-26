FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia Aug GDP up 2.8 pct y/y vs +3 pct in July - EconMin
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 26, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Russia Aug GDP up 2.8 pct y/y vs +3 pct in July - EconMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in August after growing 3.0 percent in the preceding month, Economy Ministry said on its web site on Wednesday.

The ministry has revised July reading from 2.6 percent.

In the first eight months of the year the economy grew by 4.0 percent, year-on-year, the ministry said.

Earlier this month Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said Russia’s economy is likely to expand by slightly less than 3 percent in annual terms in the second half of the year.

Official forecast envisages the economy to grow by 3.5 percent in the whole of 2012. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.