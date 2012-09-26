Russia Aug GDP up 2.8 pct y/y vs +3 pct in July - EconMin

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in August after growing 3.0 percent in the preceding month, Economy Ministry said on its web site on Wednesday.

The ministry has revised July reading from 2.6 percent.

In the first eight months of the year the economy grew by 4.0 percent, year-on-year, the ministry said.

Earlier this month Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said Russia’s economy is likely to expand by slightly less than 3 percent in annual terms in the second half of the year.

Official forecast envisages the economy to grow by 3.5 percent in the whole of 2012. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)