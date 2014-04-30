FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF cuts Russia 2014 growth forecast, sees $100 bln capital outflow
April 30, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

IMF cuts Russia 2014 growth forecast, sees $100 bln capital outflow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has cut its 2014 growth forecast for Russia to 0.2 percent from 1.3 percent and sees capital outflow of $100 billion this year, the IMF’s mission chief to Russia said on Wednesday.

Antonio Spilimbergo also told reporters that international sanctions imposed on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine were hurting the Russian economy and threatened investment.

He added that there were also further risks to the IMF’s growth forecast for Russia in 2014 and that the Fund forecast 1 percent growth for Russia in 2015. (Reporting By Timothy Heritage, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

