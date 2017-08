MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - The IMF on Wednesday forecast Russia's economy would contract by 1.2 percent in 2016, an improvement on its previous forecast in May which predicted a 1.5 percent contraction.

In a report, the IMF also said monetary policy normalisation would be appropriate, but the pace of policy easing should be gradual. (Reporting by Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)