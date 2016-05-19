FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF sees smaller 2016 GDP contraction for Russia economy
May 19, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

IMF sees smaller 2016 GDP contraction for Russia economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The contraction of the Russian economy will be smaller this year than earlier expected thanks to monetary and fiscal policies that have cushioned the shocks, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

The IMF expects Russia’s gross domestic product to contract by around 1.5 percent this year, against earlier estimates of 1.8 percent decline. Next year, GDP is seen rising 1 percent, while earlier the Fund had estimated growth of 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
