FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian inflation seen peaking at 15-17 pct - agencies
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Russian inflation seen peaking at 15-17 pct - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian inflation is expected to peak at 15-17 percent in March/April this year, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Alexei Vedev said on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.

“The peak in inflation will probably be in March-April, I hope lower than 20 percent year-on-year, at a level of 15-17 percent,” he was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Inflation in Russia is rising quickly as a result of a steep decline in the rouble.

Vedev also said economic growth in 2014 was expected in the range of 0.5-0.6 percent, in line with earlier forecasts, Interfax reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.