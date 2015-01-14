Russian inflation seen peaking at 15-17 pct - agencies

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian inflation is expected to peak at 15-17 percent in March/April this year, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Alexei Vedev said on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.

“The peak in inflation will probably be in March-April, I hope lower than 20 percent year-on-year, at a level of 15-17 percent,” he was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Inflation in Russia is rising quickly as a result of a steep decline in the rouble.

Vedev also said economic growth in 2014 was expected in the range of 0.5-0.6 percent, in line with earlier forecasts, Interfax reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)