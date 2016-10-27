FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Moody's sees Russia's 2016 budget deficit at up to 4.7 pct of GDP
October 27, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

Moody's sees Russia's 2016 budget deficit at up to 4.7 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia's budget deficit may reach 4.7 percent of gross domestic product this year if Moscow fails to sell a state stake in oil giant Rosneft, a senior vice president at Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday.

Speaking at an economic conference, Kristin Lindow said Russia's budget deficit would stay at 3.7-3.8 percent of GDP in 2016 if Russia manages to sell a part of Rosneft.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin had initially ordered to keep 2016 budget deficit at no more than 3 percent, an ambitious target that is unlikely to be achieved this year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

