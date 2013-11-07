FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian long-term forecast sees oil prices flat in real terms
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Russian long-term forecast sees oil prices flat in real terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s new long-term economic forecast sees oil prices rising in nominal terms to $160-$170 per barrel by 2030, a government document showed on Thursday.

After taking inflation into account, the price of crude oil and other commodities will remain roughly unchanged over the period. Expressed in 2010 dollars, the oil price would be in a range of $90-$110 per barrel, the forecast said.

The forecast slashed the rate of expected growth to 2.5 percent from 4 percent previously, indicating that oil prices need not only to be high, but to keep rising, for Russia’s resource-dependent economy to prosper.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.