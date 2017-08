MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia saw a net capital outflow of $10.5 billion, and a current account surplus of $15.9 billion, in the first half of the year, estimated balance of payments data published by the central bank showed on Monday.

In the second quarter, the net capital outflow was $2.4 billion while the current account surplus was $3.4 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Jason Bush; editing)