FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia decides to freeze pension contributions - agencies
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia decides to freeze pension contributions - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A Russian governmental commission has decided to freeze defined contributions made to privately-managed pension funds next year, the head of the Russian State Pension Fund, Anton Drozdov, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

The move would save the budget, which is in deficit due to low oil prices, about 340 billion roubles ($5.44 billion) next year, by reducing subsidies needed for the State Pension Fund, which will receive the extra cash. ($1 = 62.4825 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.