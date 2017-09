MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Russian government has submitted a law to parliament that would gradually increase the retirement age for state officials to 65 from 60, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said that the law would apply to civil servants, municipal employees and those in state positions of the Russian Federation and its subjects. It did not say how quickly the change would be introduced. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Christian Lowe)