Russia says its economy feeling effects of Western pressure

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said “informal pressure” exerted by the West was having serious consequences for Russia’s economy, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

“We sense and understand that the informal character of the pressure, which is being exerted by the United States and countries of the European Union, it is all causing serious consequences for our economy,” Shuvalov was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the St Petersburg Economic Forum. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)