UPDATE 1-Russia to revise up privatisation targets, VTB must wait -dep finmin

(Updates, adds quotes)

By Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia will make a "significant push" for faster privatisations, though stake sales in some companies such as lender VTB may have to wait until Western sanctions are lifted, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday.

Russia has so far sold shares in diamond producer Alrosa and oil company Bashneft to help plug its budget deficit. Rosneft is widely expected to buy its own 19.5 percent stake held by parent company Rosneftegaz.

Moiseev dismissed concerns that privatisations could stall following the arrest of previous economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev who is facing corruption accusations. He said the process would be speeded up by Maxim Oreshkin, who has taken over the role.

"The finance ministry is for privatising as fast as possible, as much as possible," Moiseev said on the sidelines of a conference organised in London by the Moscow Exchange.

He said privatisation targets would be revised upwards and the government hoped proceeds could reach 500 billion roubles ($7.84 billion) a year for the next two-three years.

"Even under Mr Ulyukayev the ministry of economy had prepared drafts for new blueprints which included a far greater list of privatisations (than at present)" he said.

This could be achieved not just by selling blue-chip firms but also hundreds of small enterprises, he added.

But Moiseev agreed with the chief executive of lender VTB that it made no sense to sell a stake in the bank before Western sanctions - imposed over Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine - were lifted.

"Having discussed this with some of the foreign banks and the consultants of this deal, we feel that it is going to be very difficult to sell a bank which is under sanctions, actually it is difficult to sell any company under sanctions, but particularly difficult to sell a bank under sanctions," Moiseev said.

"So I guess in order for us to sell with not too deep a discount, we have to wait."

Many investors are also disappointed with the government's failure to conduct privatisations such as Bashneft's through the stock exchange. Those shares were also purchased by Rosneft, effectively keeping the stake in state hands.

Moiseev said while the aim was to privatise through stock exchange listings, the government's key aim was to maximise budget revenues and receive them on time.

"Ultimately money is most important to us," he said.

He declined to comment on whether the government would make sure oil firm Rosneft would transfer the stake in itself into private hands as planned. ($1 = 63.7853 roubles) (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker)