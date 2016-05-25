FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia's budget deficit must be kept tight
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Putin says Russia's budget deficit must be kept tight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s budget deficit must not widen and inflation must be kept in check, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“It’s crucial to preserve macroeconomic stability - to avoid widening of the budget deficit and acceleration of inflation,” Putin told his Economic Council, which convened for the first time in two years.

The finance ministry aims to keep the budget deficit at below 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

