Russian economy to keep growing - Putin
October 2, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Russian economy to keep growing - Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy should sustain its current 4 percent growth rate over the next three years, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Although growth would be slower than before the 2008-09 crisis it would be “more balanced and of higher quality”, Putin told an investment conference hosted by VTB Capital.

Putin expressed concern about economic developments in Europe and China and said the government stood ready to inject as much as 150 billion roubles ($4.83 billion) into the banking system should this become necessary. ($1 = 31.0372 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)

