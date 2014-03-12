FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says dissatisfied with Russia's economic growth rate
March 12, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Putin says dissatisfied with Russia's economic growth rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told the country’s top finance and economy officials on Wednesday that the current forecast for gross domestic product this year was unacceptable.

“I will again stress that the existing growth rates and those forecast by the government cannot satisfy us,” Putin told Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Kremlin economic adviser Andrei Belousov.

The central bank envisages GDP growth of 1.5-1.8 percent this year, while the economy ministry puts the rate at around 2 percent.

Many economists say the economy will expand at a much slower rate, hurt by Russia’s involvement in Ukraine.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
