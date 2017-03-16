FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Putin says Russia's growth rates should be higher than world average in 2019-2020
March 16, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 5 months ago

Putin says Russia's growth rates should be higher than world average in 2019-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday his country's growth rate should exceed the world average in 2019-2020 and that the government is preparing a plan to boost economic growth.

Speaking at a business forum, Putin said it was necessary to focus on improving the country's tax system, which should be competitive. He added that it was important that the budget system was stable. (Reporting by Alex Winning and Katya Golubkova, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jack Stubbs)

