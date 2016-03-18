FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia cenbank governor says inflation risks factored in rate decision
March 18, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Russia cenbank governor says inflation risks factored in rate decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that the bank had taken inflation risks into account when deciding to keep its key rate unchanged.

Nabiullina said at a press conference that it was important to reach its inflation target of 4 percent.

She added that there is still uncertainty when it comes to oil prices.

“As of late we saw oil prices rising, but how sustainable is that?” Nabiullina said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

