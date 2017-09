KHABAROVSK, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that he regards a decision by rating agency S&P to cut Russia’s sovereign rating as “in part a politically motivated decision”.

Earlier on Friday S&P cut Russia’s long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign ratings to BBB-/A-3 from BBB/A-2. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Jason Bush)