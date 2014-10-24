FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siluanov says rating downgrade fears exaggerated
#Daimler
October 24, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Siluanov says rating downgrade fears exaggerated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that fears of Russia’s sovereign rating being downgraded are exaggerated.

Rating agency Standard and Poor’s is reviewing Russia’s rating later on Friday, fuelling concerns that Russia could be downgraded to “junk” status.

Siluanov also said that the amount of state aid that would be offered to oil producer Rosneft would differ “significantly” from amount company has asked for.

On Wednesday, Siluanov had said that Rosneft had requested more then 2 trillion ($49 billion) from the state’s National Wealth Fund (NWF).

“The overall volume of the NWF is a little more than 3 trillion roubles and not such a large part remains unused, inactive. Therefore, undoubtedly, the result of considering (the request) will differ significantly from the request,” Siluanov said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

