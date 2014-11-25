S&P unlikely to cut Russia's rating even in case of recession

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s is unlikely to change Russia’s rating even if the country falls into recession, the agency’s senior director for sovereign ratings, Christian Esters, said on Tuesday.

“External and fiscal buffers are strong enough to support the rating even if the economy goes into recession,” he said at a conference in Moscow.

At the same conference, S&P economist Tatiana Lysenko said the agency expected Russia to enter a technical recession in the fourth quarter. The economy contracted quarter-on-quarter by 0.5 percent in the third quarter, with a further contraction expected in the fourth quarter, she said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)