FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P unlikely to cut Russia's rating even in case of recession
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

S&P unlikely to cut Russia's rating even in case of recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s is unlikely to change Russia’s rating even if the country falls into recession, the agency’s senior director for sovereign ratings, Christian Esters, said on Tuesday.

“External and fiscal buffers are strong enough to support the rating even if the economy goes into recession,” he said at a conference in Moscow.

At the same conference, S&P economist Tatiana Lysenko said the agency expected Russia to enter a technical recession in the fourth quarter. The economy contracted quarter-on-quarter by 0.5 percent in the third quarter, with a further contraction expected in the fourth quarter, she said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.