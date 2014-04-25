FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian dep minister: rate hike will increase recession risk -report
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Russian dep minister: rate hike will increase recession risk -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s 50 basis point rise in interest rates earlier on Friday will increase the risk of recession more than it will lower inflation, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

The central bank surprised markets by hiking the key one-week minimum auction repo rate to 7.5 percent due to increased inflation risks.

“The rate rise will not so much lower inflation as slow growth further and increase the probability not of stagnation but of recession,” Interfax quoted Klepach as saying. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.