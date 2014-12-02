FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Economy Ministry sees GDP contracting by 0.8 pct in 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Economy Ministry sees GDP contracting by 0.8 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is likely to contract by 0.8 percent in gross domestic product terms next year, a deputy economy minister said on Tuesday, indicating a significant downward revision from the ministry’s earlier forecast of 1.2 percent growth.

The ministry also cut its forecast for the average oil price next year to $80 per barrel from the earlier forecast of $100 per barrel, Alexei Vedev told reporters. Oil and gas are Russia’s main exports and a vital source of income.

The rouble is likely to remain weak, with the ministry expecting the currency’s average rate next year to be 49 roubles per dollar. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.