Russian finance minister does not envisage tapping Reserve Fund in 2015
#Market News
October 2, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Russian finance minister does not envisage tapping Reserve Fund in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov does not expect the ministry will have to tap the budget’s Reserve Fund next year, but it allowed for such an option in the budget, he told the VTB Capital Russia Calling investment conference on Thursday.

The 2015-2017 budget, approved last week, allows for spending of up to 500 billion roubles ($12.7 billion) from the Reserve Fund, which as of Sept. 1 stood at $91.7 billion. (1 US dollar = 39.5250 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

