FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian econ minister says expects rouble to remain weaker than 60 roubles/dollar
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Russian econ minister says expects rouble to remain weaker than 60 roubles/dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - The rouble will probably be stronger than previously expected but is likely to remain weaker than 60 roubles per dollar, Russia’s Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday.

“The rouble will probably be stronger than we supposed earlier,” Ulyukayev told Vesti on Saturday with Sergei Brilev, a current affairs programme on state TV channel Rossiya 1.

“But it seems to me that the base will be 60 (roubles per dollar) plus,” he said, responding to a question about what level exporters and the population should expect. (Reporting By Jason Bush and Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.