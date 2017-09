MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday that his ministry proposed cutting Russia’s domestic borrowing in 2015 to 900 billion roubles ($14.6 billion) from an earlier proposed level of 1 trillion roubles. ($1 = 61.4825 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)