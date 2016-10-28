FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russian finmin confident to get proceeds from Rosneft sale in 2016
October 28, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

Russian finmin confident to get proceeds from Rosneft sale in 2016

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry is confident that proceeds from the sale of a state stake in Rosneft will reach the federal budget this year, but doubts that further privatisation of the firm is needed, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

The government wants to sell 19.5 percent in Rosneft, the country's largest oil producer, as it will allow it to keep a controlling stake in the company, Siluanov said. Should Russia sell another 10 percent in the firm, the state will not retain its controlling position. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)

