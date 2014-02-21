Russia sees chances for balanced budget in 2014 - Finance Minister

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia may see a balanced budget this year, which puts the country in a better position than other emerging markets to fend off the impact from the U.S. decision to curb its monetary stimulus, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

Speaking to investors in Hong Kong, Siluanov said that the ministry had penned in a budget deficit of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, but that its conservative fiscal policy may lead to balanced books.

“I think that this year we may see a deficit-free budget, while at the same time we see rather stable deficits in other emerging markets,” Siluanov said.

Siluanov is en route to Sydney for the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 developed and developing nations. (Reporting by Daria Korsunksya and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush)