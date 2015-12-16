FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia reduces holdings in U.S. debt for 2nd straight month - data
#Financials
December 16, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Russia reduces holdings in U.S. debt for 2nd straight month - data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia sold $7 billion of its holdings in U.S. Treasury bonds and notes in October, its second straight monthly sale after seven months of increases, according to U.S. Treasury Department data released late on Tuesday.

Russia followed other countries and foreign investors who sold a record amount of holdings in U.S. debt in October on expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate increase this month, which would make returns on the debt less attractive.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department data, Russia is the 15th largest holder of U.S. debt with $82 billion worth of holdings. In September, the holdings stood at $89.1 billion. The data is preliminary and can be revised later. (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)

