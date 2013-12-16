FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank cuts Russia's short-term GDP growth forecast
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 16, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

World Bank cuts Russia's short-term GDP growth forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The World Bank has cut is forecast for Russia’s gross domestic product growth for this and next year, citing low investment and weaker than expected consumer demand, both major drivers of the country’s economy.

The World Bank said it was cutting its 2013 GDP forecast to 1.3 percent from 1.8 percent, and to 2.2 percent from 3.1 percent for 2014.

The revisions are the latest in a series of GDP growth forecast downgrades for Russia that includes cuts by the Ministry of Economic Development and the International Monetary Fund in their estimates.

The World Bank envisages 2015 GDP growth at 2.7 percent.

“The Bank expects that investment activities will slowly pick up, as the destocking cycle comes to an end and consumption growth will level out,” Birgit Hansl, the Bank’s lead economist for Russia, said in the statement dated Dec. 13.

The bank also warned that increasing debt burden of the average Russians, to more than 25 percent of total disposable income, puts pressures on consumption. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.